No one should go hungry: Some places offering #BenderaPutih help

The supermarket chain will be allocating 1,000 aid packages from today to July 14 per day for those in need. — Picture from Facebook/99 Speedmart

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Malaysians are stepping up to help each other by offering aid to those in need via the #RakyatJagaRakyat or #BenderaPutih or #KitaJagaKita initiatives.

Here are some individuals, community and non-governmental organisations all over Malaysia who have joined the campaign:

KLANG VALLEY

99 Speedmart

Under their “Kempen Kibarkan Bendera Putih”, the supermarket chain will be allocating 1,000 aid packages from today to July 14 per day for those in need. These can be delivered to areas near the supermarket’s outlets.

If you know of someone in need or who has raised a white flag, message their Facebook page or WhatsApp them at 010-5000099 with the picture of the flag and the house address. They hope to deliver the goods within 24 hours.

Facebook: @99speedmartMY

Econsave

The supermarket chain has asked those who see a white flag being flown in their neighbourhood to send them a message on their Facebook page with the picture and address of the house for them to give aid.

Facebook: @EconsaveMY

Shell Malaysia

Shell Malaysia Trading Managing Director Shairan Huzani under his Instagram @pakcikshell has announced that for those in need, they can head to Shell petrol stations where there is a community food box. People can also contribute by placing their donations there.

Further details on the community food box can be found at Facebook: @communityfoodboxsudutandkotakkomuniti

KUALA LUMPUR

Suri Catering and Event

Ahmad Anas or Abang Suri who runs Suri Restaurant and Suri catering and event will be giving out basic food aid packages on tomorrow from 12pm to 2pm at the address below:

Wisma Suri, No 19-1, Jalan 2A/6, Taman Setapak Indah, Setapak, Kuala Lumpur.

Instagram: @anasmk83

PETALING JAYA

Awesome Canteen

For those in need, just pass the eatery a piece of white paper. You will receive a meal, free of charge. No questions asked.

19, Jalan 20/13, Taman Paramount, Petaling Jaya. Open daily: 11am to 7pm.

Instagram: @awesome_canteen

Boon Signature Roast Pork

Every day, the roasted meats restaurant will prepare 30 boxes of siew yoke rice, roast chicken rice, char siew rice or braised pork rice. Just write #BenderaPutih / # WhiteFlag / #白旗 on the order chit and they will prepare the food without questions.

Please note this eatery is non-halal.

75, Jalan SS 22/19, Damansara Jaya, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor. Open daily: 10am to 9pm. Instagram: @boonsignatureroastpork

Iberico Kitchen

They are giving out Care Bags that contain basic essential grocery items such as eggs, cooking oil, canned sardines, cream crackers, rice, flour, etc. This will allow those in need to put food on the table.

These are placed on a table right in front of their restaurant. If you know of anyone who needs help, you can also let the restaurant know so they can send out the Care Bag. If more supplies are needed than have been allocated for the day, just inform their team to get the items ready.

No 107-G, Jalan SS 2/24, Petaling Jaya, Selangor. Open daily: 11am to 10pm. Instagram:@ibericokitchenmy Facebook: @ibericokitchenmy

Jane’s Nem Hanoi Authentic Spring Rolls

They will be offering free meals to both locals and foreigners who are in financial trouble; this includes those who have lost their jobs or have pay cuts. Just call 011-63311382 a day ahead to reserve a meal. Collection is from 3pm to 6pm.

1081, Jalan 17/27 (Above 99 Speedmart), Section 17, Petaling Jaya. Facebook: @JanesNem

Kedah Makan Abang Tukang Masak

Shahrul Nizam who operates the restaurant says anyone who is hungry can just come and take the pre-packed meals placed outside his restaurant without wearing a white shirt or waving a white flag. The free meals are open to all regardless of their religion, income bracket, nationality and would be available daily. Earlier, he announced he is giving out free food parcels via their food bank; almost 2,000 households have registered to receive such aid. You can also help by donating to the food bank.

C-G01, Block C, Plaza Suria, Jalan PJU 10/4C Plaza Suria, Jalan PJU 10/4c, Damansara Damai, Petaling Jaya, Selangor Facebook: @ATMrestaurant

Nasi Bajet Shima

This roadside stall has said anyone who does not have enough money for food can collect free meals at their stall which is open from 5.30pm, Mondays to Fridays. For those who need free aid, just show them a piece of white cloth or white paper.

Stall located in front of Surau Al-Falah, Jalan Cecawi 6/29, Section 6, Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya. Facebook: https://www. facebook.com/nurul.shima.7/ posts/10226745565606618

SHAH ALAM

Blooming Tots House

Even though the kindergarten is temporarily closed, they have opened up a small food bank in front of their school. They welcome people to “take what you need, leave what you can.”

2A, Jalan Bunga Cempaka 2/11, Seksyen 2, Shah Alam, Selangor.

Instagram: @bloomingtotshouse

Klinik An-Nisa

For those in need, the clinic has prepared several baskets of basic dry food items and milk powder for young ones. They can visit the clinic to pick it up as long as the baskets are available.

6, Jalan Bumi Aw U5/Aw, Seksyen U5, Shah Alam, Selangor. Open: 8am to 10pm. Instagram: @/klinikannisa_u5

Tanah Aina Cafe by Farhana’s Oven

The cafe is giving free takeaway meals to those who are struggling. These will be distributed every Monday, Wednesday and Friday under two time slots: 11am to 1pm, and 6pm to 8pm.

Wisma Tanah Aina, Jalan Mesra 1, Batu Tiga, Shah Alam, Selangor. Instagram: @tanahainacafe

ALOR SETAR

Abang Butcher

The premium butcher and fine food retailer is offering food aid to whoever needs it. The aid is limited to 30 persons per day. This will be available every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 12pm to 2pm.

928, Jalan Sultan Badlishah (Shop near Telok Wanjah roundabout, in front of Wisma PKNK, Alor Setar, Kedah. Instagram @abangbutcher

SEREMBAN

9 Lakes Garden Restaurant

The restaurant is offering 20 free lunch meals daily to those in need. You can walk in to collect at their restaurant.

Lot 4198, Jalan Desa Jaya 1, Taman Tasik Jaya, Seremban, Negeri Sembilan. Facebook: @9LAKES.NS

KOTA KINABALU

Flypod Restaurant

The restaurant has launched a self funded initiative to distribute 100 packed meals daily within the Kota Kinabalu area from July 1 to July 10. Donors can choose to pay it forward by purchasing a meal for the needy to be added on to the 1,000 packs, while a food bank will be set up at its restaurants for nearby residents in need to collect the items.

H-01-01, Ground Floor Block H, Aeropod Commercial Square, Off, Jalan Kepayan, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah. Facebook:@flypodkk

Nook Cafe

The cafe has set up a food bank right in front of their cafe. You can pick up the food supplies and also donate food items for those in need.

19, Lorong Dewan, Pusat Bandar Kota Kinabalu, Sabah. Open: 8am to 6pm. Instagram: @look.for.nook