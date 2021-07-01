HartalDoktorKontrak: Solution now, or risk continued strike after July 26, junior doctors say over prolonged predicament

Dr Mustapha said that junior doctors have had enough with the problems faced over the years. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 ― The government has 26 days to bring a solution to the table on the fate of contract junior doctors, or face continued nationwide strike after July 26, members of the #HartalDoktorKontrak movement said today.

In a virtual press conference with the media members, one of its spokesman, Dr Mustapha Kamal A. Aziz said that they have had enough with the problems faced for years and have also readied a legal team should any of the movement's supporters be penalised.

Dr Mustapha, along with several other spokesmen, also assured the public of patients’ care, saying that they have already prepared a system to manage their patients during the planned strike.

MORE TO COME