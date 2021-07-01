Covid-19: Economy matters, but lives and security must be prioritised, Ismail Sabri says after announcing EMCO in Selangor, KL

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this was the reason why he announced the EMCO where economic activities are not allowed, including the closure of factories. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — While the nation’s economy is important, the lives and security of the people must be prioritised, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today, after the abrupt announcement of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in most areas in Selangor and select areas in Kuala Lumpur.

“No matter how far our outlook is, what’s closest to the heart is still all of the Malaysian people. As important as the national economy is, the lives and safety of the people must be given priority,” he said on Facebook.

He said this was the reason why he announced the EMCO where economic activities are not allowed, including the closure of factories.

“I pray to Allah that we can reduce the rate of this infection immediately for the sake of our people and our beloved country,” he added.

Most of Selangor and 15 localities in Kuala Lumpur will be under the EMCO for two weeks starting from Saturday due to high Covid-19 infection rate.

In his press statement earlier, Ismail Sabri announced today the districts in Selangor and several areas in Kuala Lumpur reported cases of Covid-19 exceeding 12.1 per cent or 100,000 population.

The EMCO will among others restrict those in areas affected to stay at home with only one from each household allowed to buy essential goods, along with an 8pm curfew.

It will take effect on Saturday and end on July 16.