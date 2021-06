Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor topped the list once more with 2,836 new cases, followed by Negri Sembilan (644) and Kuala Lumpur (625). — Picture by Choo Choy May

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) announced 6,276 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24-hour period.

This means Malaysia has recorded more than 6,000 cases for two consecutive days, with new infections numbering 6,437 the previous day.

In terms of states, its director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor topped the list once more with 2,836 new cases, followed by Negri Sembilan (644) and Kuala Lumpur (625).

MORE TO COME