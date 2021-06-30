Health minister: Over 7.8 million Covid-19 doses administered as of yesterday

Health workers administer Covid-19 vaccine doses at the Selangor Covid-19 Vaccination Programme at Dewan Seri Siantan in Selayang June 28, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 ― A total of 7,824,912 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to the people nationwide as of yesterday, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said the number included 5,610,911 first-dose vaccine recipients and 2,214,001 individuals who received their second vaccine shot.

“A total of 231,733 Covid-19 vaccine shots were administered yesterday,” he said in a tweet today.

He said the five states that recorded the highest number of people who have completed two doses of the vaccine were Selangor with 287,127 recipients followed by Sarawak (246,259), Johor (233,239), Perak (201,040) and Sabah (188,690). ― Bernama