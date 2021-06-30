Domestic Trade Ministry vows to uphold price control policy on essential items

Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi announces the price control scheme for Raya in Putrajaya, April 19, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 ― The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) will continue with the price control policy for essential items in addition to stepping up enforcement.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said enforcement is clearly effective when there was no incident of supply disruption during the implementation of the movement control order prior to this.

Referring to the National People's Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih), he said that the aid package was balanced and coincided with the current situation and could assure that the country would win in fight against Covid-19 for the well-being and survival of the people.

“KPDNHEP truly appreciates the concern of the government which is committed to alleviating the cost of living of the people by continuing the policy of controlling the prices of essential items, among others maintaining the retail prices of petrol RON95, diesel and LPG involving subsidies of over RM6 billion a year,” he said in a statement, today.

According to Nanta, the ministry recorded its appreciation to the government for accepting the unsubsidised cooking oil price management mechanism proposal to tackle the issue of cooking oil price hike in one kilogramme (kg) to five kg bottles.

Towards this end, KPDNHEP would co-operate with the relevant ministries in implementing the price control based on the Crude Palm Oil (CPO) threshold value and ensure the price of a five kg bottle of cooking oil would not exceed RM30.

The ministry also lauded an additional allocation of RM1 billion to ensure the supply of subsidised cooking oil in one kg polybags is guaranteed and is available at a subsidised price of RM2.50.

In addition, the ministry fully supported the Small Entrepreneur Digitalisation Empowering Programme (Pupuk) with an allocation of RM200 million for micro, small and medium enterprises (PMKS) and RM100 million for small and medium enterprises to boost the national digitalisation agenda.

KPDNHEP too had for a long time mobilised the digitalisation programme either at the ministerial level or in the distribution trade sector through various applications such as ez-Aduan, Price Catcher, My Sales Tracker, MyHarga, Spacedeal, Chatbot Sara and ReDI.

Nanta said the ministry has started a special immunisation programme for economic frontliners so that the country could move towards the opening up of more economic sectors when all involved have undergone full immunisation. ― Bernama