SDMC: Community credit sector in Sarawak allowed to operate under Phase One

KUCHING, June 29 — The community credit sector in Sarawak is allowed to operate, effective from today.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement said the decision was made as a new addition to the list of essential services in Phase One of the Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

In the same statement, the Sarawak State Health Department declared the existence of two new clusters, in Tebedu and Tatau.

The Tema Saan Cluster in Tebedu involves a settlement in Kampung Tema Saan where 222 individuals were screened, with 41 of them detected to be positive for Covid-19 while 181 were negative.

The Nanga Belungai Cluster in Tatau involves a longhouse placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO), with 13 cases detected to be positive while 38 are still waiting for their test results.

The Jalan Simpang Tiga Cluster (Kuching) was declared as having ended as no new cases were reported over a period of 28 days while 98 clusters are still active. — Bernama