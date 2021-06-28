Health minister says almost 7.4 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered as of Sunday

Members of the public receive their Covid-19 shot through the [email protected] Vaccine Mobile Truck programme at PPR Sg. Bonus in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur June 21, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — A total of 7,395,905 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to the people nationwide as of yesterday (June 27) compared to 7,226,949 doses the previous day, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said the number included 5,308,849 first-dose vaccine recipients and 2,087,056 individuals who received their second vaccine shot.

“A total of 168,956 Covid-19 vaccine shots were administered yesterday, of which 103,856 were the first dose while 65,100 were for the second dose,” he said on Twitter today.

He said the five states that recorded the highest number of people who have completed two doses of the vaccine were Selangor with 270,221 recipients followed by Sarawak (227,292), Johor (222,614), Perak (194,724) and Kuala Lumpur (170,688). — Bernama