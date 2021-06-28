Free 1GB daily internet data extended until Dec 31, says PM

Major telecommunications service providers in Malaysia have agreed to extend the free 1GB daily data until December 31, 2021. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — The major telecommunications service providers in the country have agreed to extend the free one gigabit (GB) daily data until December 31, 2021, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“This facility estimated to be worth RM500 million will benefit 44 million customers registered nationwide,” he said when announcing the National People’s Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih) which was broadcast live on several television channels today.

Besides that, Muhyiddin said the government had developed the Small Entrepreneur Digitalisation Empowerment Programme (PUPUK) as a comprehensive initiative to support the digitalisation agenda and encourage the administration of cashless transactions.

He said under the programme, the government will allocate RM200 million for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and RM100 million for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

“The Shop Malaysia Online and Go-eCommerce Onboarding campaigns will be continued, targeting more than 300,000 micro traders such as bazaars, farmers’ markets, night markets and stalls as well as handicraft entrepreneurs to shift to online business and use e-cash system,” he said.

Muhyiddin said the allocation of RM100 million under the SME Digitalisation Grant would be increased to enable SME entrepreneurs get matching grants of up to RM5,000 to purchase systems or subscribe to digital platforms.

He said this initiative would also encourage the participation of MSMEs in embracing the e-commerce platform through PUPUK which is spearheaded by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Apart from that, it would also empower agricultural entrepreneurs especially in the rural areas to use the latest technology under the Agriculture Sector Digitalisation and Transformation Programme, he said.

“This programme which will be implemented through the cooperation of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and Area Farmers Organisation will identify the potential farmers to shift to the new technology platforms,” he said. — Bernama