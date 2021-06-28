Covid-19: Now is not the time to raise prices of goods, services, says minister

People shop for groceries at a supermarket in Subang Jaya a day before the movement control order (MCO) takes effect, January 12,2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, June 28 — Now is not the right time for traders and industries to raise the prices of goods and services, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

Nanta said the ministry received applications from food and essential goods companies and industries requesting to increase the prices of their products.

“The ministry is of the view that this is not the right time for traders and industries to increase the prices of their goods and services.

“This move will certainly add to burdens for consumers who have already been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement today.

Nanta said the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) was committed to ensuring the viability of the domestic economy in the face of the challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that the ministry was also responsible for protecting the rights and interests of consumers in creating a win-win situation for both parties.

“The ministry calls on all parties, the business community and consumers to support the government’s efforts to ensure the success of the National Recovery Plan, especially in reducing daily Covid-19 cases,” he said.

He said KPDNHEP also urged the government to accelerate the immunisation exercise for economic frontliners so that the country could open up more economic sectors. — Bernama