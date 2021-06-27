PM: ‘Total lockdown’ won’t be lifted tomorrow as Covid-19 cases still over 4,000

The ‘total lockdown’ scheduled to expire tomorrow will be extended. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — The “total lockdown” scheduled to expire tomorrow will be extended as the country’s Covid-19 infection numbers have not met the threshold set in the National Recovery Plan, said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

National news agency Bernama reported the prime minister as saying that daily Covid-19 cases were still above the limit of 4,000 a day, one of the three benchmarks that must be reached before the NRP could move into the second phase.

However, the prime minister said the government will announce additional financial assistance either tomorrow or Tuesday.

Earlier today, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz appeared to indicate that the loan repayment moratorium from last year would be reintroduced.

