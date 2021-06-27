EMCO in two localities in Sabah, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks to the media after visiting the drive-through vaccination centre at the Sungai Besi military camp, June 8, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — The government through Phase One of Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan (PPN) will implement the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in two localities in Sabah from June 29 to July 12.

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the EMCO would be enforced in Kampung Nahaba Tegudon and Kampung Linau, Kota Belud following an increase in Covid-19 cases in the two localities.

He said nine positive cases were recorded as a result of 48 screening tests conducted in Kampung Nahaba Tegudon, while 11 positive cases were reported from 15 screenings carried out in Kampung Linau.

“The implementation of the EMCO is to facilitate the Ministry of Health (MOH) to conduct early detection of Covid-19 cases and prevent the spread of Covid-19 to the other localities,” he said in a statement today.

He said the EMCO in Kampung Penimbawan, Tuaran, Sabah, which was scheduled to end tomorrow, would be extended, from June 29 to July 12 due to the ongoing Covid- 19 infections among the residents and new cases were still recorded in the village.

Ismail Sabri said during the period, the MOH had conducted 1,693 screening tests, of which 53 people tested positive for Covid-19.

He said that the implementation of the EMCO in five sub-zones in Labuan; Batu 3.5 Jalan Apas (Kiri) in Tawau, Kampung Lebak Moyoh in Kota Belud, and Kampung Tanjung Kapor in Kudat, Sabah; and Kampung Tabuan Haji Drahman in Kuching, Sarawak, will end tomorrow at 11.59pm as scheduled.

The government has also decided to end the EMCO at 11 longhouses and SK Stalon in Tanjung Manis, Mukah, in Sarawak tomorrow, earlier than the scheduled date (June 29), after a drop in cases and controlled clusters as well as all positive cases having received treatment.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said that a total of 798 individuals were arrested for violating the standard operating procedures yesterday with 762 of them being compounded, 24 remanded, while 12 were granted bail.

Among the highest number of offences recorded were failure to observe physical distancing with 172 cases, non- compliance with movement control instructions (119), failure to record personal details or check-in at premises (114), not wearing face masks (108), carrying more than the permitted number of passengers (69) and others (216).

On the role of security forces, especially the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) in the previously announced operations, which has caused confusion among the public, Ismail Sabri said there are two task forces namely the National Task Force led by the MAF and the Compliance Operations Task Force led by the PDRM.

“The National Task Force, led by the MAF through Op Benteng, involves the monitoring of the country’s borders along with 11 other agencies including the PDRM and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.

“As for the Compliance Operations Task Force which is led by PDRM and assisted by the MAF, Civil Defence Force, Malaysian Volunteer Corps Department (RELA) and local authorities, it is established to monitor SOP compliance either through roadblocks or inspections at public places,” he said.

Ismail Sabril said both task forces were established since movement control order (MCO) 1.0 and after MCO 3.0 was implemented, the Compliance Operations Task Force was expanded to conduct inspections on factories. — Bernama