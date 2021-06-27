Domestic Trade Ministry says distributive trade sector Covid-19 SOPs compliance satisfactory

A digital thermometer used to detect body temperatures, hand sanitiser and log book are pictured at the entrance of the store at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman in Kuala Lumpur May 22, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — The Enforcement Division of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has inspected a total of 615, 996 premises nationwide, from May 13 last year, until yesterday (June 26).

KPDNHEP, in a statement today, said that out of the total number of premises inspected, 574 cases were recorded of non-compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 or Act 324.

It said that, based on the statistics, the compliance level of the distributive trade sector was satisfactory, with 98.54 per cent of premises complying with the SOPs, while only 0.1 per cent of premises were compounded, and the remaining 1.27 per cent were given advice and issued with a warning.

It added that from June 1 to yesterday (June 26) a total of 44,903 premises were inspected by the Enforcement Division, and 388 cases were found to have failed to comply with the SOPs, involving companies and individuals, with a total value of compounds amounting to RM2,141,500.

“Among the types of offences recorded are failing to check-in using MySejahtera or logbooks and carrying out unauthorised activities. Many offences were detected at various premises, including grocery stores, mini markets, supermarkets, and hypermarkets,” the statement read.

In addition, a total of 132 complaints were received from the public from June 1 to yesterday, and all of them have been investigated.

To ensure the effective implementation of Phase One of Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan for the distributive trade sector, KPDNHEP has mobilised a total of 2,262 enforcement officers nationwide to ensure full compliance with the SOPs at all retail, wholesale, distribution, and restaurant business premises.

“KPDNHEP recommends that all industry players under the distributive trade sector, in particular, ensure that the SOPs are fully complied with by their employees and customers.

“Business premises owners must always be proactive, sensitive and ensure that compliance with SOPs is always at the maximum level, to ensure the safety of their premises and the public can be protected, while not creating new Covid-19 clusters under the distributive trade sector,” it said. — Bernama