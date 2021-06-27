Daily Covid-19 cases stay above 5,000 as PM announces extension of Phase One curbs

View from the top of the vaccination rooms at the vaccine distribution centre, SPICE, Penang, June 10, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reported 5,586 new Covid-19 cases today, still far from the threshold that would lift certain restrictions needed to get the economy back on the recovery path.

This is the fourth consecutive day the Ministry of Health has reported daily cases of above 5,000. Today’s numbers also came in just a day before the scheduled expiry of Phase One of the National Recovery Plan that is now in week four.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced this afternoon that the restrictions under the phase will continue as cases have not dipped below the 4,000 limit set in the NRP.

Selangor remains the state with the highest number of infections, accounting for nearly half of today’s cases.

