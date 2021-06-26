SDMC: New Covid-19 cluster involving longhouses detected in Sarawak

Health workers test members of the public for Covid-19 at Dewan MBSA Seksyen 19 in Shah Alam February 17, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, June 26 — A new Covid-19 cluster was reported in Sarawak today involving longhouses in Betong, about 241 kilometers from here.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said, named Nyelutong Cluster, it is a community cluster that was detected involving two longhouses in a settlement in Nyelutong.

“A total of 154 individuals have been screened whereby 39 cases tested positive including the index case, 104 cases were found negative and 11 cases are still awaiting laboratory results,” JPBN said in a statement.

Meanwhile, JPBN also decided to implement the enhanced movement control order (EMCO for 14 days in five localities in the state following the increase in positive Covid-19 cases in these areas.

EMCO will be enforced in Lubok Antu, namely at Rumah Panjang (Rh) Nancy, Marup Atas and Rh Langkop, Marup Atas and Engkelili as well as in Bintulu involving the Jalan Kidurong Squatter settlement and Rumah Sewa Atas Kedai Jom Ngeteh, starting today until July 9.

“Another EMCO will be enforced at Rh Mendali, Buyong Panjai, Betong starting tomorrow until July 10,” the statement added.

Sarawak today recorded 491 new cases of Covid-19 infection with 316 of the cases detected in Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu, Miri and Subis while five new deaths involving the pandemic were reported. — Bernama