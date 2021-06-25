Robber wielding toy pistol nabbed in Kota Samarahan after cake shop heist

The suspect told police following his arrest that he was under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident. — AFP pic

KUCHING, June 25 — Police have arrested a man who robbed a cake shop in Kota Samarahan using a toy pistol.

Kota Samarahan police chief DSP Sudirman Kram said the 24-year-old suspect, who hails from Sibu, was nabbed at a motel in Jalan Padungan here around 5.20pm on Wednesday.

“According to the cake shop’s worker, the suspect entered the premises at Medan Universiti around 4.40pm on June 20 and bought a drink.

“As soon as the worker opened the cash register, the suspect pointed a gun at the worker and demanded the money inside. After obtaining the money, he fled the scene on his motorcycle,” he said in a statement yesterday.

According to Sudirman, the suspect told police following his arrest that he was under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.

“He said he bought the toy pistol the day before the robbery at a shop in Kuching,” he added.

A background check revealed the suspect had records for housebreaking and theft, and had previously been detained under the Prevention of Crime Act 1959 which ended on April 17 this year.

During his arrest, police seized a motorcycle, helmet, shoes, jeans and a long-sleeve T-shirt believed to have been worn by the suspect during the commission of the crime.

Sudirman said police will be applying for a remand order on the suspect to facilitate further investigation under Section 395 of the Penal Code. — Borneo Post



