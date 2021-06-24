Sultan Nazrin consents to Aidiladha animal sacrificial rites in Perak during MCO

Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) director Datuk Mohd Yusop Husin said the Perak ruler expressed his consent after being briefed on the procedures and guidelines for performing the sacrificial rituals during the MCO. — Picture via Twitter

IPOH, June 24 — The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah has allowed ibadah korban (animal sacrificial rites) in conjunction with Aidiladha celebrations to be performed in the state during the movement control order (MCO) period subject to strict compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set.

Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) director Datuk Mohd Yusop Husin said the Perak ruler expressed his consent after being briefed on the procedures and guidelines for performing the sacrificial rituals during the MCO.

Mohd Yusop said for each of the two sessions the number of staff involved in the slaughtering of animals should not exceed 20 people including kariah (parish) or surau committee members.

However, the sacrificial rites were not allowed in areas placed under the EMCO, he said.

“The implementation is subject to the main requirements namely a maximum of four cows or buffaloes in the first session and a maximum of five animals in the second session (on the first day of Aidiladha).

“On the second to the fourth day, a maximum of five cows or buffaloes are allowed to be slaughtered for each of the two sessions,” he said in a circular on the permission to perform animal sacrificial rites for this year during the enforcement period of the MCO and EMCO here today.

Meanwhile, he said on the first day of Aidiladha a maximum of six goats and eight goats were allowed to be slaughtered in the first and second sessions respectively, and eight goats for both of the sessions throughout the second to the fourth day.

Mohd Yusop said on the first day, slaughtering activities must be conducted from 9am to noon (first session) and 2pm to 6pm (second session), while on the second day until the fourth day from 8am to noon (first session) and 2pm to 6pm (second session).

He said the sacrificial slaughter and aqiqah were only allowed to be carried out at the state abattoirs under the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS), mosque or surau yards as well as at premises approved by the department.

According to the JAIPk’s guidelines, kariah or surau committee will determine the time and location for participants of the ibadah korban and aqiqah to collect the sacrificial meat.

The committee is also responsible in distributing the sacrificial meat to members of the public as they are not allowed to collect the meat. — Bernama