Over 910,000 have received Covid jabs in Sarawak, says deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah visits the Covid-19 vaccination centre at the Sarawak Indoor Stadium in Kuching May 20, 2021. — Picture courtesy of the Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, June 24 — A total of 910,595 people in the state have been inoculated with Covid-19 vaccines to-date, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah, who is also Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, said these figures comprised both those who had received their first dose and completed two doses of vaccination.

He revealed that as of Tuesday, a total of 54,746 doses had been administered in the state.

“At one time, we even succeeded in giving 55,000 doses per day.

“I would like to place our deep appreciation and gratitude to all the frontliners and all those involved.

“Some have to work double shift per day in this, which is the biggest health operation in the history of the nation,” he said in a statement yesterday following his visit to a vaccination centre (PPV) at the Spaoh Community Hall.

Uggah also mentioned that Sarawak had laid the foundation for its vaccination programme a few months ago.

“Thus we are able to move fast and efficiently in giving out the vaccines, among the highest number of vaccinations in the country.”

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg on June 17 had said Sarawak aimed to accelerate the pace of its vaccination programme by administering 50,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine daily.

He said this would contribute towards achieving the target of vaccinating at least 80 per cent of the state’s population in order to achieve herd immunity by August.

Last month, National Immunisation Programme coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin had said that Sarawak will receive 380,000 doses of vaccines every week from June till August.

This is to ensure that the state achieves its target of inoculating 2.2 million people by the end of August. — Borneo Post



