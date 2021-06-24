JKJAV: Over 250,000 Covid-19 shots given yesterday for second consecutive day

People receive their Covid-19 vaccination through the [email protected] Vaccine Mobile Truck programme at PPR Seri Alam in Kuala Lumpur June 23, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — The Special Committee on Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Supply (JKJAV) said in its daily update today that the number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Malaysia yesterday remained above the 250,000 mark, with a total of 252,773 shots delivered into arms nationwide.

From that total, 174,448 individuals received their first dose, while 78,325 more received their second dose.

In total, 6,554,500 doses have been administered nationwide as of June 23. Of that figure, 1,805,367 people have completed both doses.

According to JKJAV, the highest number of vaccinations by state or territory was in Kuala Lumpur, with 825,010 receiving their first dose while 157,393 completed their second dose.

Sarawak came in second with 775,906 on their first dose and another 189,280 getting their second dose.

Selangor was third with 731,294 and 327,662 being administered their first and second doses respectively.

Sabah still lags behind all other states, with only 9 per cent of the population, or 349,910 individuals vaccinated with their first dose, and 3.6 per cent, or 140,994 receiving their second dose.

Based on JKJAV’s stats 15,654,020 have registered nationwide with 4,574,685 individuals already receiving at least one dose.

Total cumulative dose administered as of 23 June



Register for vaccination: https://t.co/8VAVxoazYq#LindungDiriLindungSemua pic.twitter.com/VCSCcX8NYr — Vaksin COVID-19 🇲🇾 (@JKJAVMY) June 24, 2021

Data on Covid-19 vaccinations has become additionally important as the government made the overall vaccination rate one of the benchmarks for its four-phase National Recovery Plan.

The vaccination rate must exceed 10 per cent of the country in order for the plan to move into the second phase, 40 per cent to enter the third phase, and 60 per cent to begin the fourth and final phase.