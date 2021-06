Workers wearing personal protective equipment bury a person who died from Covid-19 at the Christian cemetery in Fairy Park, Klang June 6, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — The Ministry of Health today announced a slight uptick in deaths from Covid-19 today, with the country recording 84 new deaths, a rise of three from yesterday’s 83.

In a tweet, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also said that there are 869 Covid-19 patients currently being treated in intensive care units (ICU), a slight drop from yesterday’s 879.

“Of the 869 patients in the ICU, 438 of them need ventilator support,” he said.

