Dr Sim: Sarawak has administered nearly 469,000 doses of Covid vaccine in just 10 days

KUCHING, June 24 — Sarawak managed to administer 468,444 Covid-19 vaccine doses in just 10 days (June 13-22) compared to 442,061 doses in nearly four months between Feb 26 and June 12, said Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The State Disaster Management Committee advisor said this showed Sarawak has scaled up quickly despite having started with baby steps.

“Start small, scale up fast. Just do it. This is Sarawak,” Dr Sim said in a Facebook post today.

The Local Government and Housing Minister expressed confidence that Sarawak is capable of accelerating its vaccination process although it is short of medical professionals compared to other states.

“Just give us the vaccines and Sarawakians (don’t have as many doctors or nurses as the rest of the country) are capable of vaccinating beyond expectations,” he said.

Dr Sim attributed the smooth running vaccination process in Sarawak to the community playing its part.

He stressed the extraordinary efforts of front-liners has been key in achieving the higher vaccinate rate.

Dr Sim also called on Sarawakians to refresh their MySejahtera app to check for their vaccination appointments, pointing out vaccination appointments for this week would be for individuals born in the 1970s followed by the 1980s.

He also advised those who had been given appointments to be present as scheduled.

“Please do not come earlier than 30 minutes of your vaccine appointment in order to give everyone a stress-free, enjoyable, and positive experience,” he added. — Borneo Post



