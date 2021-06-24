Covid-19: Sabah records two workplace clusters today, says state minister

Datuk Masidi Manjun said the Paris Tiga cluster recorded 29 cases involving transmissions at the Bell palm oil mill in Kinabatangan sparked by the index case, a 41-year-old woman who tested positive for Covid-19 on June 14. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, June 24 — Sabah recorded two new Covid-19 clusters involving workplace today namely Paris Tiga cluster in Kinabatangan and Brumas Camp cluster in Kalabakan, said state Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

He said the Paris Tiga cluster recorded 29 cases involving transmissions at the Bell palm oil mill in Kinabatangan sparked by the index case, a 41-year-old woman who tested positive for Covid-19 on June 14.

“Close contact screenings detected 28 more positive cases. All positive cases have undergone evaluation and examination at the Kinabatangan Hospital and quarantined at the Kinabatangan Low Risk Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre,” he said in a statement tonight.

Masidi, who is also the state government’s spokesperson for Covid-19, said the Brumas Camp cluster stemmed from the outbreak of infections at the Brumas Camp housing, Sabah Softwoods Timber Estate in Kalabakan involving 20 positive cases.

“The index case is a 50-year-old male teacher who tested positive for Covid-19 at the Tawau Health Clinic on June 12 and 19 more positive cases were detected from screenings among his close contacts, colleagues and residents living in the housing,” he said.

Masidi said Sabah logged 203 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 68,232, while 220 patients who have recovered were allowed to return home, taking the cumulative total of recoveries to 66,116. — Bernama