Thirteen year-old rape victim gives birth to baby girl in Kota Belud

KOTA BELUD, June 23 — A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby on Sunday after she was allegedly raped by her cousin since August last year.

Kota Belud police chief Superintendent Sahimi Husin said the girl’s mother was shocked to see her daughter give birth at their home around 3pm on Sunday.

“The mother immediately brought her daughter and the newly born baby girl to hospital for review,” said Sahimi, adding that the teenage girl and the baby were both in healthy condition.

Sahimi said investigation revealed that the girl was allegedly raped by her 14-year-old cousin, reported three times between August last year and this year.

Police detained the suspect on Monday and was remanded for investigation under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape. — Borneo Post