Despite Selangor Sultan’s displeasure, state still lowest Covid-19 vaccine recipient, says ex-health minister

A health worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the IDCC Ideal Convention Centre Shah Alam May 31, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Selangor still recorded the lowest vaccination rate compared to other states within the same 10-day time period, Selangor Taskforce for Covid-19 chairman Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad has said.

Taking to Twitter last night, the former health minister said this is despite the Selangor monarch, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, previously urging that more attention be given to the state’s residents.

“Hello all! After 24 days since my tweet on May 28, observe the vaccine distribution level, the registration rate and death percentage within 10 days in Selangor.

“Selangor is still the lowest, despite the Selangor Sultan, on June 7, expressing his disappointment at and criticising the CITF,” he said, referring to the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force by its acronym.

In his tweet, Dzulkefly had also attached a graph showing the amount of vaccine distribution by state.

Salam & Sejahtera Semua!



Stlh 24 hari ciapan Tweet saya pd 28 Mei, Perhatikan prestasi Pemberian Vaksin nisbah Pendaftaran & % Kematian -dlm 10 hari di S'ngor dll..



S'ngor masih TERCOROT, meskipun Sultan Selangor, tlh Titah pd 7Jun rakamkan rasa kecewa serta menegur pihak CITF. https://t.co/LOlU3xzLg1 pic.twitter.com/JkHqIaA6kt — Dzulkefly Ahmad (@DrDzul) June 22, 2021

On June 8, Sultan Sharafuddin expressed surprise that the federal government had, at that time, sent out slightly more than 600,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Selangor, instead of the 2.9 million initially claimed.

In a statement, he said the amount of Covid-19 vaccines currently already received by Selangor is “unfair” in light of the state’s population size.

“His Royal Highness further stressed that it is not fair when the ratio of the total supply of vaccine doses currently is not balanced with the total population of all the residents in Selangor numbering 6.5 million,” the state Ruler said in a statement issued on his behalf by his private secretary Datuk Mohamad Munir Bani.

The Selangor Sultan also pointed out that the state is the biggest contributor of Malaysia’s gross domestic product, and that priority should be given to this state.



