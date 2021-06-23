Medical association urges full investigation into privately-sold Covid-19 vaccine allegations

Malaysian Medical Association President Datuk Dr Subramaniam Muniandy then urged relevant authorities as well as the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) to conduct a full investigation into the matter. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has asked for stern action to be taken against those who privately sold Covid-19 vaccines.

In a statement, its president Datuk Dr Subramaniam Muniandy then urged relevant authorities as well as the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) to conduct a full investigation into the matter.

“MMA takes a serious view of this as currently the Malaysian government is the official importer and distributor of vaccines approved by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency.

“All vaccines available in the country are free of charge to the public and are exclusively available through the government’s National Immunisation Programme,” he said.

The MMA said it was informed that Covid-19 vaccinations are being sold by a non-healthcare private company to private groups at around RM200 for two doses per person, with a private healthcare facility engaged to carry out the vaccinations.

It however did not elaborate on the claim.

Last month, Ramsay Sime Darby Healthcare had denied that its hospitals are offering a private Covid-19 inoculation programme for paying corporate clients and individuals keen to obtain quick access.

The corporation which runs Subang Jaya Medical Centre (SJMC), Ara Damansara Medical Centre and ParkCity Medical Centre, told The Edge Markets that none of its hospitals are offering the alleged private registration for Covid-19 vaccination.

A viral message claimed SJMC is partnering with Pharmaniaga to offer fast access to the Covid-19 vaccine for its corporate clients and those who are keen, and that the cost per dose is estimated between RM400 and RM600, with email addresses also listed for people to send their registrations.