Foreign Visa System: Ahmad Zahid’s corruption trial to resume on July 5

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur March 10, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SHAH ALAM, June 23 — The trial of former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on 40 corruption charges in connection with the Foreign Visa System (VLN), which was postponed following the implementation of movement control order 3.0, will resume at the High Court here on July 5 to 7.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Raja Rozela Raja Toran, when contacted via WhatsApp, said the prosecution will recall the third witness and two other witnesses to testify.

Ahmad Zahid is charged with 33 counts of receiving bribes amounting to SG$13.56 million from Ultra Kirana Sdn Bhd as an inducement for himself in his capacity as a civil servant, then as home minister, to extend the contract of the company as the operator of a One-Stop Centre (OSC) service in China and the VLN system, as well as to maintain the contract to supply the VLN integrated system paraphernalia to the same company by the Home Ministry.

He allegedly committed the offences at Seri Satria, Precinct 16, Putrajaya and in Country Heights, Kajang, between October 2014 and March 2018.

The charges framed under Section 16 (a)(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 provides a maximum of 20 years in jail and a fine not less than five times the value of the gratification or RM10,000 whichever is higher upon conviction.

On seven other charges, Ahmad Zahid was charged, in his capacity as home minister then, for accepting SG$1,150,000, RM3,000,000, €15,000 and US$15,000 without consideration from the same company which he knew had a connection with his function.

The charges were framed under Section 165 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of two years or fine or both if found guilty. — Bernama