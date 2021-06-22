Report: Health Ministry investigating gathering at deputy minister’s Terengganu home during lockdown

News portal Malaysiakini reported Maran police district chief Norzamri Abd Rahman confirming the investigation and saying that papers have been opened by the Maran district health office. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — The Maran district health office in Terengganu is looking into allegations of a gathering held during the current movement control order (MCO) at the residence of Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Abu Muttalib.

News portal Malaysiakini reported Maran police district chief Norzamri Abd Rahman confirming the investigation

“Investigation papers have been opened by the Health Ministry, that is, the Maran district health office,” Norzamri was quoted saying.

According to the news portal, pictures have been circulating on social media showing 10 men flanking Ismail who is also Maran MP in what many claimed was the deputy minister’s reception room. All of them wore face masks and were seen standing apart from each other.

However, under the current stringent MCO rules, no one is allowed to gather socially. The government has also repeatedly advised people to stay home and go out only to get essential goods and services, for work or for emergencies.