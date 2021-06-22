Report: Former AG Apandi says Agong must act on the advice of PM and Cabinet

Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, April 6, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Former attorney general (AG) Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong must act on the advice of the prime minister and the Cabinet.

Utusan Online reported Apandi as saying this is in line with the provisions of Article 40 of the Federal Constitution that clearly indicate all parties, including the Rulers and the people, must obey and respect it.

“This is because the Constitution is the highest law in the country.

“His Majesty’s duties as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong can be seen clearly in His Majesty’s Oath of Office as stated in Schedule 4, Federal Constitution,” he said, as reported by the news portal.

Apandi added that the Agong, in carrying out his duties, has the right to seek the views of and explanations from parties that His Majesty deems appropriate as well as the Emergency Independent Special Committee 2021, which was established in accordance with Section 2 of the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021 on the same basis.

Yesterday, former chief justice, Tun Abdul Hamid Mohamad, and law lecturer, Datuk Shamrahayu A. Aziz similarly cited several reasons as to why the Agong should listen to the advice of the prime minister and the Cabinet as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.