JKJAV: 235,623 Covid-19 vaccine doses given yesterday, over six million total

People wait to receive their Covid-19 vaccine jab at Pesta Penang, Bayan Lepas June 8, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 ― Health workers administered 235,623 Covid-19 vaccine doses yesterday, pushing the total number of vaccinations in Malaysia over six million mark so far.

According to the Special Committee on Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Supply (JKJAV), of yesterday's numbers 181,840 received their first vaccine dose, while 53,873 received their second dose.

In total, 6,051,198 doses have been administered in Malaysia as of June 22, with 4,384,441 having received the first dose, while 1,666,757 have received the second dose.

The highest number of vaccinations by state or territory was in Kuala Lumpur, with 757,438 first doses and 145,906 second doses respectively.

This was followed by Selangor with 669,149 first doses and 216,386 second doses respectively, as well as Sarawak with 667,460 first doses and 188,289 second doses respectively.

Currently the least inoculated state or territory in Malaysia is Labuan with 27,122 first doses and 13,439 second doses respectively.

Putrajaya was next with 34,080 first doses and 20,861 second doses respectively, as well as Perlis with 57,691 first doses and 29,496 second doses respectively.

Based on the JKJAV’s statistics, 15,426,982 cumulative total registrations for the Covid-19 vaccination programme, as of yesterday. With two federal territories that have achieved 100 per cent population registered namely Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

However, two states namely Kelantan and Sabah lagged behind after the registration rate was below half of its population with 48.21 per cent and 29.18 per cent, respectively.