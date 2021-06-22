Ismail Sabri: EMCO at two localities in Kunak, Sabah from June 24 to July 7

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the enforcement is aimed at stopping Covid-19 infections from spreading beyond at-risk areas within these localities, which have recorded high numbers of cases based on screening tests conducted. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be enforced in Kampung Pangi Hujung and Kampung JKR Lama in Kunak, Sabah, from Thursday till July 7.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the enforcement is aimed at stopping Covid-19 infections from spreading beyond at-risk areas within these localities, which have recorded high numbers of cases based on screening tests conducted.

“Until now, the Health Ministry has conducted 16 screening tests at Kampung Pangi Hujung, with 11 positive cases, while at Kampung JKR Lama, 15 positive cases were detected from 42 screenings done in the locality.

“After conducting a risk assessment with various agencies in the movement control order (MCO) technical committee and based on the Health Ministry’s advice, the government has agreed to enforce the EMCO in both localities,” he said in a statement regarding the MCO and EMCO today.

In addition, Ismail Sabri said the EMCO at Kampung Kebayau in Kota Belud, Sabah that was scheduled to end tomorrow would be extended for another two weeks till July 7 as there were still infections within the community and new cases in the locality. — Bernama

