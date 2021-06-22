Home minister brands Langkawi fishermen ‘traitors’ for bringing in undocumented migrants

Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin speaks during a press conference at the Home Ministry in Putrajaya February 2, 2021. — Bernama pic

LANGKAWI, June 22 — Some fishermen in Langkawi are believed to be the henchmen of a syndicate in smuggling illegal immigrants to the resort island, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin.

He said the Home Ministry (KDN) has received tip-off on the matter and based on the information, the syndicate bringing in illegal immigrants into the country are in a neighbouring country and is only waiting for the time to enter Malaysian waters.

“Intelligence found a handful of local fishermen are working with the syndicate without being detected by the authorities .

“They are traitors for cooperating with the syndicate in the middle of the sea to smuggle in illegal immigrants using their boats,” he told a media conference after carrying an inspection on compliance to the Movement Control Order standard operating procedure (SOP) here.

Also joining the visit were Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee; Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud; Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director-general Maritime Admiral Datuk Mohd Zubil Mat Som; and Kedah police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat.

Hamzah said he has ordered police, MMEA and the National Task Force to assist in containing the entry of illegal immigrants into the country.

“Earlier, they use large boats but now they have changed their strategy by staying in small islands to observe the movements of the authorities.

“They will wait for the time and when there is no patrol, the syndicate will starting moving them a few at a time using the boats brought in by the syndicate... and upon reaching the country’s waters, there are people waiting to take them...this is what they are doing now,” he said.

In this regard, Hamzah said he also held meetings with several fishermen association chairmen as well as fishermen themselves to provide information and advised them against getting involved in the crime which could destroy them and the country.

“We are not only giving basic food aid to the fishermen community in fact we want them to be aware that they are committing crimes with their actions,” he said.

He said apart from smuggling humans, the syndicate is also involved in trafficking drugs. — Bernama