Dang Wangi police: Seven celebrities fined for defying CMCO SOP at Bukit Bintang hotel

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Seven celebrities were compounded for defying the conditional movement control order (CMCO) standard operating procedures (SOP) while attending a breaking of fast event last April.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said six of them were compounded RM1,500 each for not wearing face masks, while the organiser, was fined RM10,000 for failing to ensure compliance with the SOP throughout the event.

“All involved had been compounded yesterday with a total compound of RM19,000,” he said in a statement today.

On May 2, the police opened an investigation paper on the event held at a hotel in Bukit Bintang, after photos of several local celebrities not observing physical distancing and not wearing face masks during the event went viral on social media. — Bernama