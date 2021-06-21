UPSI urges Education Ministry to give priority to education graduates in teacher recruitment exercise

File picture of a teacher teaching in class. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) has suggested that the Education Ministry (MOE) give the priority to education field graduates in the special one-off recruitment exercise for teachers.

UPSI deputy vice-chancellor (Students Affairs and Alumni) Prof Datuk Dr Md Amin Md Taff said graduates with Bachelor of Education (ISMP) and from Teachers’ Training Institute (IPG) from public universities are trained candidates having undergone various professional training.

“The appointment of trained ISMP graduates would also help schools and MOE in achieving the goals of the Malaysian Education Development Plan (2013-2025).

“Apart from teaching skills, ISMP graduates are also equipped with various teaching professional skills, communications, problem-solving, IR (Industrial Revolution) 4.0 technology, management and even international relations,” said Md Amin who is currently acting as the university’s vice-chancellor.

Yesterday, Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin said the MOE will implement a special one-off recruitment of 18,702 teachers to address shortage problems nationwide.

Md Amin said UPSI would immediately send a list of education graduates in the fields mentioned by the MOE, and also urged all ISMP graduates to immediately register to fill the vacancies.

He also suggested the setting up of an integrated database between public universities that offer education studies and IPG with the MOE to fill up teaching vacancies systematically and to meet projections. — Bernama