Khairy: Close to 100,000 pregnant women given Covid-19 vaccination appointments

National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said that the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force had received over 100,000 applications from pregnant women who want to be vaccinated. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Close to 100,000 expectant mothers have been given their Covid-19 vaccination appointments, National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said today.

During a press conference broadcast ‘live’ from Putrajaya, Khairy, who is also science, technology and innovation minister, said that the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) had received over 100,000 applications from pregnant women who want to be vaccinated.

“CITF also received over 100,000 applications from expectant mothers — 98,196 is the exact figure — for their vaccination. The appointments are being issued in stages according to the estimated date of delivery, whereby last weekend, we gave 3,000 appointments in Kuala Lumpur and 224 in Perlis,” he said.

Khairy added that this weekend, a special session for pregnant women will be done in Kuala Lumpur and Perlis, with applications from other states currently being processed.

He said that more appointments would be issued in the coming weeks.

MORE TO COME