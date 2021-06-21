Dr Noor Hisham warns of ‘worrying’ rise in sporadic Covid-19 cases in Klang Valley

Health workers conduct a Covid-19 swab test in Bandar Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur June 5, 2021. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has issued a warning that sporadic cases of Covid-19 are still on the rise in Klang Valley.

In a statement today, Dr Noor Hisham said 69 per cent of all Covid-19 cases recorded this year were sporadic cases — cases that are detected in the “community” and cannot be associated with any existing clusters.

“From January 1 to June 19, Malaysia has recorded 578,105 cases of Covid-19. Of that number, 398,846 cases — or 69 per cent — are sporadic cases,” he said.

