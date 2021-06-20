JKJAV: Over 164,000 Covid-19 vaccine shots administered across Malaysia yesterday

People wait to receive their Covid-19 vaccine jab at the mega vaccination centre located at UiTM in Puncak Alam June 7, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Malaysia administered 164,282 Covid-19 vaccinations yesterday to give the country a total of 5,675,002 doses to date, according to data released by the Special Committee on Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Supply (JKJAV) today.

The committee said 128,400 people were given their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while 35,882 others completed their second dose for full vaccination.

National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has said Malaysia aims to reach a daily vaccination rate of 200,000 doses a day by July, followed by 300,000 doses a day by August.

The country’s daily vaccination rate surpassed the 200,000-dose level for three consecutive days, from June 15.

A slight dip was registered on Friday with 180,066 shots administered nationwide.

Overall, the rate of vaccination has been ramping up since late last month, as more vaccine supply as listed under JKJAV’s vaccine portfolio arrived in the country.

For comparison, on May 20, only 2,236,695 of total vaccine doses were administered, compared to over 5.6 million as of yesterday.

Data on Covid-19 vaccinations has become additionally important as the government made the overall vaccination rate one of the benchmarks for its four-phase National Recovery Plan.

The vaccination rate must exceed 10 per cent of the country in order for the plan to move into the second phase, 40 per cent to enter the third phase, and 60 per cent to begin the fourth and final phase.