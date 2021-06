Selangor still has the highest number of new cases. File picture shows health officers conducting the Covid-19 antigen rapid test. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — The Health Ministry has recorded 5,293 new Covid-19 infections today, bringing the total number of cases in Malaysia to 696,408.

In terms of state, Selangor is still the highest with 1,680 cases today, followed by Sarawak with 661 cases, and Johor with 627 cases.

The states and federal territories with the least number of cases today are Perlis with two cases, followed by Putrajaya with four cases, and Terengganu with 12 cases.

MORE TO COME