Curtin University’s hall to be new PPV for Miri

Lee (right) and others check the hall at Curtin Malaysia which will be the new PPV in Miri city from today. — Borneo Post

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MIRI, June 20 — A hall in Curtin University Malaysia will replace Dato Permaisuri Hall as the city’s new vaccination centre (PPV) starting today (June 20).

Minister in charge for Miri Division Disaster Management Committee Datuk Lee Kim Shin said in a press statement said the change was made after taking into account that the limited waiting area and parking bays at PPV Dato Permaisuri Hall.

“Curtin Malaysia’s management has agreed to assist under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitment,” he stated after visiting Curtin Malaysia’s hall yesterday.

Lee who is also Transport Minister said the university’s hall can administer 1,500 doses per day from 8am to 8pm and that Miri Vaccine Operation Room will contact individuals regarding change in venue for vaccination.

He added that notification on the change in vaccination venue will also be sent to recipients via sending message services (SMS). A banner will also be put up at Dewan Dato Permaisuri.

Accompanying Lee on the visit to Curtin Malaysia were acting Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf, Miri Division health officer Dr P. Raviwharmman, Miri Hospital director Dr Jack Wong, Miri District Civil Defence Force officer Captain (PA) Usman Harto, and Miri District People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) officer Mohamad Afizi Salam. — Borneo Post