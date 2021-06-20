Communication, internet coverage around Kota Tinggi fully restored, says MCMC

MCMC logo. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, June 20 — Communication and Internet coverage of several companies affected by the fire incident at a communication tower in Ladang Sibol B, Kota Tinggi on June 15 have been fully restored earlier than scheduled two days ago.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said the early completion of repair works on the communication tower, owned by Maxis and shared by Celcom, meant that affected users were now able to access communication and Internet coverage.

“At the same time, we wish to express our appreciation to all service providers involved for their commitment in carrying out the repair works on the communication tower,” it said in a statement.

A fire broke out at 7.04pm at the communication tower and destroyed equipment, cabin parts and electricity supply, affecting services and disrupting communication coverage in the surrounding areas. — Bernama