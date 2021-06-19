Survey: Mobile vaccination trucks sent directly to employers more practical, effective

A survey by Bernama found that on average the community welcomed the move and said it would speed up the vaccination process for those who need them to work. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Sending mobile vaccination trucks directly to target groups such as construction site workers who have to operate under strict total lockdown was found to be more practical and effective.

A survey by Bernama found that on average the community welcomed the move and said it would speed up the vaccination process for those who need them to work.

Building project supervisor Ahmad Fadzli Abdullah, 45, said mobile vaccination trucks dispatched specifically to certain employers would help more workers to be vaccinated in a short period of time.

“If we want to wait for a call from the vaccination centre, it may take some time and not all vaccination processes for employees under one employer can be completed immediately.

“This method (mobile), seems more organised and effective as well as it will increase the number of employees vaccinated under an employer,” he said when met by Bernama, here, today.

Earlier, Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa conducted a survey on the [email protected] Vaccine Mobile Truck operation which provided the first-dose vaccination to more than 1,000 employees of Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB) at the Stesen Sentral.

Nolierny Salleh, 41, a construction engineer with the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway project, is of the view that vaccination via the mobile truck would make it easier and they would not have to wait too long.

“If this is the method, then employees no longer have to wonder when we will be vaccinated even though we have registered in the MySejahtera application.

“Some have registered but are still waiting. We who work in this field are exposed to the risk of Covid-19 infection,” Nolierny added.

National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin was earlier reported as saying that 30 mobile vaccination trucks would be activated in high-density areas, as well as construction sites to enable herd immunity in the capital to be achieved by October. — Bernama