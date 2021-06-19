Second cluster involving the same locality detected in Sarawak

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said Mongkos 2 Cluster is a community cluster involving a residential area at Kampung Mongkos in Tebedu.. — Photo courtesy of Borneo Post

KUCHING, June 19 — A new cluster involving the same locality as a cluster that had been declared closed before this, was among the three new Covid-19 clusters detected in Sarawak today.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said Mongkos 2 Cluster is a community cluster involving a residential area at Kampung Mongkos in Tebedu.

The cluster is the second cluster incident involving the same locality, after the first cluster was declared ended on June 14 with 56 cases.

“The second cluster was caused by social movements which later spread to family members and social contacts of the positive cases.

“A total of 70 individuals had undergone screening in which 22 were positive including the index case, 34 were negative while 14 are awaiting results,” according to the committee in a statement today.

According to the statement, another cluster which is Tebakang Dayak Cluster is a community cluster involving a residential area at Kampung Tebakang Dayak in Serian.

A total of 95 individuals had undergone screening in which 18 were found positive including the index case, 52 negative and 25 are waiting for results.

Meanwhile the third cluster, namely Sungai Banun Cluster is a community cluster involving a longhouse under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) at Sungai Banun area in Meradong, which was transmitted through socialising and close contacts among longhouse residents.

“A total of 86 individuals were screened with 20 cases detected positive including the index case, 64 negative and two awaiting results,” read the statement.

Sarawak today recorded 569 new Covid-19 cases with five new deaths reported. — Bernama