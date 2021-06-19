Malaysian Employers Federation calls for well-coordinated enforcement activities on businesses

File photo of workers are pictured at their stations at the Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Systems in Petaling Jaya June 1, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — The Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) has called for well-coordinated and communicated enforcement activities on businesses to avoid confusion and disruption to their operations.

President Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman said employers continued to face the problem of having to deal with various enforcement authorities who created more confusion, instead of giving employers the opportunity to focus on carrying out their duties.

“Intra-department coordination is important as working in silo by the enforcement units to meet their KPIs (key performance indicators) is creating headaches for employers. There must be better coordination in future,” he said in a statement today.

Syed Hussain said the MEF had raised the issue with the authorities many times before, as uncoordinated checks by authorities were disrupting business and setting back the recovery process.

“Employers should not be subjected to such unnecessary stress and disruptions as there is enough personal and economic stress to manage.

“The MEF requests again that all enforcement activities be coordinated inter and intra-agencies so that stress will be reduced for all of us facing the pandemic,” he added. — Bernama