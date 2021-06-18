Zakir Naik’s appeal against High Court decision allowing Raveentharan to transfer suit to Penang to be heard on Aug 13

On August 10 last year, Dr Zakir Naik filed an appeal against the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s decision on July 23, which allowed Raveentharan’s application as the defendant named in the suit, as well as witnesses to be called to testify, are from Penang. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 18 — Dr Zakir Naik’s appeal against the High Court’s decision that allowed former Batu Uban assemblyman S. Raveentharan to transfer the suit filed by the independent speaker against him for alleged defamation to the Penang High Court, will be heard on August 13.

Lawyer Meor Hafiz Salehan, representing Dr Zakir, when contacted by reporters, said the date was set by Court of Appeal Deputy Registrar Radzilawatee Abdul Rahman during the case management proceeding which was held virtually today.

On August 10 last year, Dr Zakir filed an appeal against the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s decision on July 23, which allowed Raveentharan’s application as the defendant named in the suit, as well as witnesses to be called to testify, are from Penang.

On December 12, 2019, Dr Zakir filed a suit against Raveentharan, claiming that the former assemblyman had uploaded five defamatory statements on Facebook between October 13 and 17 the same year.

In the statement of claim, Dr Zakir stated that five statements were made with malice, hatred and envy without first confirming the matter with him.

He claimed that Raveentharan, through the postings, had depicted him as a malicious individual and was a threat to the country’s security, peace and harmony.

Dr Zakir claimed that the five statements were entirely baseless, not true, fabricated and false.

Therefore, he is seeking an order to compel the defendant to remove the defamatory statements from the websites, social media and all related mediums, as well as general, aggravated, exemplary damages and compensation, as well as other relief deemed fit by the court. — Bernama