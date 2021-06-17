RMC to administer 1,000 Covid-19 vaccines daily at Sibu Civic Centre starting June 21

RMC will be able to administer 1,000 doses of vaccines per day starting June 21 at Sibu Civic Centre. — Borneo Post Online pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SIBU, June 17 — Rejang Medical Centre (RMC) will be able to administer 1,000 doses of vaccines per day once it moves its vaccination programme to Sibu Civic Centre on June 21.

RMC General Manager Anne Lau said at the moment, the medical centre is administering 400 doses per day at the centre itself.

She said the up-scaling of operations is to ensure that the national vaccination rollout targets are achieved.

“We are pleased to be chosen as a vaccination centre, as a reflection of our commitment towards serving the Sarawak Central region.”

“I am proud of our vaccination team, who have worked tirelessly over the past four weeks at Rejang Medical Center to optimise the flow of vaccine administration, so it could be given in a safe and timely manner,” she said.

She added the vaccination programme will be carried out every Monday to Friday.

She also thanked Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee and his team who worked tirelessly to the hasten the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme roll out, and the Sibu Resident Office for allowing RMC to use the Civic Centre for the vaccination programme.

Lau also highlighted that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the Health Ministry will continue to be closely adhered to during the transition to the new location.

She reminded the members of the public that the registration for the vaccine needs to be first made through the MySejahtera application.

“Members of the public are advised not to visit the centre without a prior appointment because unfortunately we can’t accommodate walk-ins at this time,” she said.

She added that those who have vaccination appointments should arrive just 15 minutes before their appointment time to allow for registration and prevent overcrowding of the venue.

“We understand that there is a huge urgency within the community to get vaccinated, which is why we are expanding our vaccination program.

“However it is still important that standard precautions of mask wearing, hand hygiene and social distancing remain part of our daily lives until we have this pandemic under control,” she said. — Borneo Post Online