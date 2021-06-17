Nur Sejahtera clinics to be used as Covid-19 vaccination centres for specific groups, says minister

People wait to receive their Covid-19 vaccines at the Covid-19 vaccination centre in the Mines International Exhibition and Convention Centre, Seri Kembangan, June 17, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, June 17 — Nur Sejahtera clinics, under the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN), will be designated as vaccination centres (PPV) for specific groups, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun.

In a statement today, she said the utilisation of Nur Sejahtera clinics as PPVs would be implemented in stages, with the first phase in Penang, Negeri Sembilan and Selangor.

Rina said her ministry was committed to intensifying promotion of vaccine registration as well as continuing to deliver accurate information regarding vaccination through social media to the society, particularly the senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PwD) and children.

It is estimated 60 per cent of senior citizens had registered as vaccine recipients while vaccination among the PwD group was being actively carried out, she added. — Bernama