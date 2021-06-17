MOHE says committed to assisting National Recovery Plan to tackle Covid-19

MOHE said through the Supplementary Strategic Programme to Empower the People and Economy (Pemerkasa Plus), a total of RM80 million had been allocated for increasing the bed and equipment capacity in the intensive care units (ICU) for Covid-19 treatment at three university teaching hospitals (HPU). — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — The Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) is committed to assisting the National Recovery Plan as a phased exit strategy from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The KPT said in a statement today that, through the Supplementary Strategic Programme to Empower the People and Economy (Pemerkasa Plus), a total of RM80 million had been allocated for increasing the bed and equipment capacity in the intensive care units (ICU) for Covid-19 treatment at three university teaching hospitals (HPU).

The three HPUs are Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM).

“This additional allocation will also empower the role of the HPUs, which have readily cooperated with the Ministry of Health in its efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 since 2020.

“Since February 2020 until May 31, 2021, five HPUs have been directly involved in treating Covid-19 patients, namely the University Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM), Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz, UKM (HCTM UKM), Hospital Universiti Sains Malaysia (HUSM), Sultan Ahmad Shah Medical Centre @IIUM (SASMEC @IIUM) and Hospital Universiti Teknologi Mara (HUiTM) Sungai Buloh.

“All these HPUs are Covid-19 hybrid hospitals, where non-Covid-19 patients can still receive treatment and medication,” the statement said.

It said that the KPT also assisted the government in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme through the establishment of the higher education institution vaccination centres (IPT PPV).

There are currently 18 IPT PPVs operating nationwide, with four more set to open from June 21, namely in Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), Advanced Medical and Dental Institute (IPPT) USM, UiTM Shah Alam and Puncak Alam UiTM Hospital.

A total of 19 more IPT PPVs are being planned, taking the total to 41.

As of June 11, a total of 134,932 people have been vaccinated at the IPT PPVs. — Bernama