MCO 3.0: Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry calls for home-based teaching and learning-related stores to be allowed to operate

KUANTAN, June 17 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) will propose that premises selling items related to home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) be allowed to operate during the total lockdown period.

Its deputy minister, Datuk Rosol Wahid said the proposal would be forwarded to the National Security Council (MKN) for consideration and that among the premises which should be allowed open, subject to standard operating procedures, were stores selling books and stationeries as well as printing shops.

“We have heard complaints from parents regarding difficulty buying items like stationeries and tools for class assignments or printing assignments given by teachers since the PdPR was resumed.

“We realise that some do not have printers at home or run of out ink, thus, making it difficult for the children to complete their assignments,” he told reporters after visiting the Felda Bukit Goh D’Mart store, here, today.

He was also optimistic that the suggestion would be properly looked into as it was a necessity nowadays, besides taking into consideration the drop in Covid-19 cases recently.

Meanwhile, Rosol expects the issue of price hikes for the three and five-kilogramme (kg) bottled cooking oil to be settled soon based on the discussion between the KPDNHEP, Plantations Industry and Commodities Ministry and Ministry of Finance yesterday.

“The discussion was held in a harmonious environment and there are positive matters that will be announced by either the KPDNHEP Minister or Finance Minister soon,” he said.

Asked regarding the possibility of a price hike for vegetables following the enforcement of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in several areas in Cameron Highlands, Rosol said that should not happen as the government allowed the agricultural sector and its chain to continue operating.

The ministry, he said, would also discuss with the Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry to ensure vegetables supplies would not be affected due to the June 14-27 EMCO enforced in the 670-hectare agricultural areas in Cameron Highlands.

He hoped that consumers who faced a sudden surge in vegetable prices to lodge a complaint with the KPDNHEP for investigation and immediate action. — Bernama