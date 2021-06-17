Four members of Gang 36 plead not guilty to armed robbery in Melaka

M.Murali, 32, K K. Anbu Kaniyan, 26, M.Jeyamurugan, 37, and his younger brother Rejenderan, 35, however, pleaded not guilty after the charge against them was read before Judge Nariman Badruddin. — Reuters pic

MELAKA, June 17 — Four members of Gang 36, including two siblings, were charged in the Sessions Court here today with committing armed gang robbery early this month.

M.Murali, 32, K K. Anbu Kaniyan, 26, M.Jeyamurugan, 37, and his younger brother Rejenderan, 35, however, pleaded not guilty after the charge against them was read before Judge Nariman Badruddin.

According to the charge sheet, the accused were jointly charged with committing a gang robbery armed with a machete against the 54-year-old victim, Lee See Kiat, involving losses of about RM500,000.

Among the items taken included a jar of animals’ fangs and claws, 13 swords of various types, a Patek Phillipe watch, a container with the word Doshermano written on it containing cigars and four daggers.

They allegedly committed the offence at Level 12-1, Lagenda Condominium, Jalan Klebang Besar/Kecil in the Melaka Tengah district at about 10.30pm on June 5.

The charge, under Section 395 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 397 of the same law, provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping, on conviction.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor N. Sivashangari did not offer bail to all the accused on the grounds that the victim was an acquaintance to one of the accused and was also worried about the victim’s safety.

She added that all the accused also had criminal records.

However, lawyer Alif Ahmad Tarmizi, representing all the accused, urged the court to allow bail as all his clients are married and taking care of their parents.

The court allowed the four men a bail of RM10,000 in one surety each and set July 21 for mention. — Bernama