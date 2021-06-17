Finance minister: Govt approves wage subsidy applications worth RM1.215b as at June 4

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul said for the Recruitment Incentive and Training Assistance Programme, a total of 137,593 workers had managed to get jobs through the programme as at June 4. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — The government has approved wage subsidy applications worth RM1.215 billion under the Wage Subsidy Programme 2.0 (PSU 2.0) as at June 4, said Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

“A total of RM1.215 billion has been channelled to 74,075 employers to continue to operate and maintain employment for 645,522 employees,” he said in the 57th Implementation and Coordination Unit Between National Agencies (Laksana) report released today.

Tengku Zafrul said for the Recruitment Incentive and Training Assistance Programme, a total of 137,593 workers had managed to get jobs through the programme as at June 4.

Among the major industries and sectors that employ workers include manufacturing as well as wholesale and retail trade, he said.

For the frontline special allowance, the government has channelled a total of RM787.61 million as of June 4 based on 2.193 million claims comprising doctors, nurses and other medical staff directly involved in the management and containment of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The special allowance is also extended to members of the military, police, customs, immigration, firefighters, members of the Civil Defence Force and Rela members who are directly involved in implementing the movement control order. — Bernama