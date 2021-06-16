Over 500 in Selangau vaccinated under Covid-19 mobile outreach in Sarawak

Sikie observes as a senior citizen receives the Covid-19 vaccine. — Borneo Post pic

SELANGAU, June 16 — The Covid-19 mobile outreach vaccination programme at SK Bukit Arip here yesterday (June 15) vaccinated over 500 people.

Selangau Health Clinic medical officer Dr Blitzer Biak Mussin said the programme will continue until Friday.

“It is hoped that this programme will get a good response and support from the local people.

“It is our hope that the people will achieve herd immunity so that everyone will be able to live healthily,” he said.

Dr Blitzer said they are targeting around 2,000 people from over 60 longhouses in Sungai Arip, Sungai Bawang, Sungai Anak, Sungai Tau, and Kemena.

Penghulu Lasit Bajieng said the service will make it easier for locals living nearby to get vaccinated.

“I appeal to all people in Sungai Arip, Sungai Tau, Sungai Bawang, Sungai Anak to come down and get their vaccines at the mobile vaccination centre at SK Bukit Arip,” he said.

He said it is also important all longhouse chiefs in the area ensure their residents are vaccinated.

“If some of them refuse to get the vaccine, longhouse chiefs must try to persuade them nicely since this vaccine is for everyone’s health,” said Lasit.

Kakus assemblyman Datuk John Sikie Tayai thanked the Ministry of Health for the good initiative for rural folk who would otherwise have had to travel to Selangau Community Hall for vaccination.

This was the second outreach programme after the first at Punan Community Hall, Rumah Ado in Ulu Kakus.

Sikie suggested a similar programme could be implemented in Mukah and proposed Ladang 4 or Ladang 3 as possible venues.

“It will be convenient for the people from Bawan, Begeri, Sungai Duan, Lubok Bukut to be vaccinated,” he said after visiting SK Bukit Arip.

He said the next location for outreach would be Sepiring and Sekuau, Selangau.

Sikie opined mobile outreach teams would enable the Covid-19 vaccination process in Sarawak to be expedited and completed by August. — The Borneo Post